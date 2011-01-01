Hello There and Welcome! We are the Silverthorn Family. Our sons Brian and Sean are our WHY for creating Brothers Biscuits LLC. Our sons Brian and Sean have non-verbal Autism, Intellectual Disability, Tourette's Syndrome and Epilepsy. As any Autism parent or special needs parent knows, these diagnosis can come with a host of other challenges, such as OCD, stress, anxiety Pica, sensory processing disorder, auditory processing disorder, food allergies and behavioral challenges, just to name a few; all of which our sons deal with on a daily basis.

All of THIS, is why we needed to do something for our sons to do upon finishing school at age 21, which is right around the corner for us. Once our boys turn 21, their support system of school and programs is over. Every support we have goes away and they are home with us 24/7. There is no continuing education, college or paid jobs for our sons. Thus, we have have taken it upon ourselves to create a meaningful work environment and job for our sons to work at everyday.





Brothers Biscuits is offering all natural dog biscuits. There are no additives and preservatives, only fresh ingredients. We are offering two biscuit flavors. Peanut Butter/Banana and Pumpkin.





Since our treats are all natural, we recommend they be refrigerated in an air-tight container. They will last 2-3 weeks refrigerated and several months in the freezer. We've been giving these biscuits to our dogs Murphy (Beagle) and Khloe (Coonhound) directly from the freezer and they LOVE them cold and the extra crunch.





Please keep in mind that these treats are being made and packaged by individuals with special needs. We are not going for perfection here in looks, only in taste. No two treats will probably ever look alike. To be honest, your dog doesn't care what a treat looks like, only if it tastes good. There are plenty of fancy dog bakeries out there with beautiful looking dog treats, that's not what we are aiming for.





The BEST part of all of this; it is something our sons can do and be proud of. They are making a difference in this world they have to adapt to. To be completely honest and transparent with our customers, in the beginning Mom & Dad (aka Michele & John) will be doing all the baking. To start, we along with our sons teachers at their amazing school are teaching the boys all the components of packaging and shipping, then we will teach them the baking process.





All of THIS will take time, so please be patient with us if we hit some bumps in the road which we will. No two days are ever the same for us and they are always very unpredictable. Our goal is to eventually be able to employ others with disabilities to work with our family.





Please email us at brothersbiscuits@gmail.com if you have any questions or comments.
















